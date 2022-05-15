Eurovision 2022 in the sights of Russian hackers, both on the opening night and during the final on Saturday night: cyber attacks prevented by the State Police. The activation of an operations room dedicated to the Eurovision event, in which technicians and police specialists from the Cnaipic (National Crime Protection Center for Critical Infrastructures) of the Postal Police worked side by side 24 hours a day, allowed the neutralization of cyber attacks of the killnet collective and its offshoot “Legion”.

The information-preventive activity conducted by the Cnaipic staff of the Postal Police, the note continues, based on the analysis of the information obtained from the Telegram channels of the pro-Russian group, made it possible to infer important safety information, already shared with Rai for the prevention of further critical events. The Cnaipic operations room carried out more than 1000 hours of monitoring with over 100 Postal Police specialists. The entire network was monitored and billions of computer data also coming from the various social platforms were analyzed. During the activities, millions of analyzes of data relating to compromised IPs were carried out, which allowed the issuing of important procedures, thanks to which the attacks were mitigated and repelled.

Various computer attacks of a DDOS nature aimed at network infrastructures during voting operations and singing performances were mitigated in collaboration with the ICT Rai management and Eurovision TV. From the analysis of the evidence, the Cnaipic of the Postal Police identified numerous “PC-Zombies” used for the cyber attack. Further analyzes and insights outlined the geographic mapping of attacks from abroad.