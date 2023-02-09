Arc System Works has announced that the next character DLCs Of Guilty Gear Strive and a new arena (Additional Stage #3) have been postponed. They were originally slated for March, but are now set for release in early April. The motivation given by the developers is “to ensure the best possible quality”.

Both are part of the Season Pass 2, which has already added Bridget and Sin Kiske to the game as playable characters. While the developer didn’t confirm the identity of the third character, he did make a reference to Delilah, Bedman’s sister featured in the “Another Story” DLC. However, we will have to wait to find out exactly which other character will be added in Guilty Gear Strive.

Guilty Gear Strive is currently available for PS4, PS5 and PC. This spring it will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC via the Microsoft Store and will also be made available within Game Pass. An open beta for cross-play between all platforms was held from February 3 to 6, allowing you to try out all characters and modes (apart from Story Mode).

In our review we explained that “Guilty Gear -Strive- is, like other Arc System fighting games, a foundation on which to build more than a 100% complete product. Its roster is currently quite limited, and the almost total absence singleplayer mode of value does not make it a title recommended for those who are not interested in competitive online.However, it is an excellent base, extraordinarily fun, and equipped with a combat system full of potential, not to mention one of the best netcodes around. ”

“As if that weren’t enough, the Japanese software house has once again created an aesthetically splendid title, among the best ever from a graphic point of view. Taking into account its current shortcomings, it is therefore impossible not to reward it, also because the Arc Systems seem want to update it frequently, and we believe it has a real chance of becoming one of their best games ever. Even now, however, it deserves a pretty high place on the list.