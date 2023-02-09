NIS America announced the European release date for Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook, already available in Japan. The title will be available in Europe starting from May 26 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

As previously anticipated in this very special JRPG we will have to better manage our resourcesas a team of adventurers stuck in a dungeon we will indeed have to look for edible ingredients in order not to risk dying of hunger. Even our enemies can become the basis for our culinary experimentswhich once consumed can give us advantages for future explorations.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you a good vision as always!

Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook System Trailer & Release Date Announcement Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook will be available on Nintendo Switch™, PS4™ And PS5™ The May 26, 2023 in Europe! Watch the System Trailer on Youtube: https://youtu.be/mziooWuMsJM Grab your backpack and explore the dungeons of Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook to collect the resources you need to survive! Search, traverse and battle to collect ingredients to prepare life-saving meals! But beware, not everything you cook will be delicious!

Source: NIS America