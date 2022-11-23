As has become the custom every 4 years during the World Cup, Guillermo Ochoa has put on the cape and has become the hero of the Mexican team. The national goalkeeper was key in the draw between the Tri and the Polish team by stopping a penalty kick from Robert Lewandowski, even if he ended up inside the goal, he could even end the national team’s options of sneaking into the next instance.
That being the case, once Francisco Guillermo has been placed under the sights of the world of football, being recognized beyond the borders of our country, something that actually plays in favor of the 5-time World Cup goalkeeper, since he is already in a position to negotiate as free agent and this type of action can favor his future for the next winter market that will come after the end of Qatar, something of which he is also aware, who took the opportunity to send a message with dedication to the Coapa offices.
Jorge Berlanga, Guillermo’s representative, praised Ochoa’s performance during the game against Poland and added the message “without a contract he has even more merit! Professionalism! My respects”, hinting that the footballer no longer has any link with America and can be drawing the attention of various teams on the planet. The Mexican goalkeeper and the Coapa club tried to negotiate his renewal before the start of the World Cup, although they did not reach an agreement, possibly after the World Cup they will have new talks.
