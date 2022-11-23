On December 25, 2022, i.e. a Christmaswe can play one remastered version from STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl, cult first-person shooter, considered among the classics of the genre. It was not GSC Game World, the game development house, who made it, but a fan, the modder Andrey0007, who made the announcement on ModDB.

The modder explained that he didn’t have much time to work on the textures and that he had some problems due to the complexity of the game engine. So the remaster will only come out with a 16GB texture pack, but with a lot of modern effects, looking much better graphically than the original. In the future Andrey0007 plans to ask help from those who know the game engine well to make more packs of textures.

In the meantime, we will still be able to enjoy the fruits of his work, which will be completely free. Also published some images showing the remastered edition of STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl in action. Let’s see a selection:

An in-game screenshot from the remastered edition of STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl





An in-game screenshot from the remastered edition of STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl





An in-game screenshot from the remastered edition of STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl

STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl was released way back in 2007 on PC. Based on the novel Roadside Picnic by Arkadi Strugatzki and Boris Strugatzki, as well as Andrei Tarkovsky’s film Stalker, it had two sequels. Despite the success, the series was put on hiatus for years. STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is currently nearing completion, the development of which has unfortunately had major problems due to the War in Ukraine. The release is scheduled for 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X and S, but it is not obvious that GSC Game World, which is based in Ukraine, will be able to make it given the current situation.