The Ecuadorian president confirmed this Friday that he will not appear in the extraordinary general elections, scheduled for next August 20. Some elections that arose after the president activated the “cross death” and dissolved the National Assembly. According to Lasso, he should focus on the citizens and not on running a political campaign.

It’s official. After Ecuadorian officials anticipated it in interviews and reportsPresident Guillermo Lasso dispelled doubts and confirmed that he does not seek to be reelected.

The 67-year-old president, who has governed by decree since the dissolution of parliament, assured that he seeks to focus his efforts to advance in the greatest number of projects that benefit the country, while he enjoys these powers.

When he gave his speech giving the announcement, Lasso reviewed the two years that he has been in office and highlighted the successes of his Administration: “Today, after deep reflection, I want to announce that I will not accept the candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic for the elections of August”.

“It doesn’t make sense for me to campaign when the country needs me dedicated to its citizens, when there are still goals to achieve and challenges to overcome,” he said. “Far above the office of president, I love democracy and the freedom that every Ecuadorian citizen enjoys to pursue their dreams, and if my duty as president requires me to step down from my position in order to help protect democracy, so I will,” he added.

News in development…