“I have not murdered anyone. Ask for forgiveness, to whom?”, answers Guillermo Dávila. The Venezuelan singer is less courteous than two years ago, when he announced his return to Peru to meet his son Vasco Madueño and give a concert after two decades. “I don’t agree with the abandonment of children, but I don’t agree with a number of things either,” he told us at the time.

We spoke for a few minutes with Dávila ad portas of his concert at the Círculo Militar, which changed its date to June 25. In his first response, from his manager’s phone, he resumes the controversy. “The concerts (last year) were very good, although…always being overshadowed by the news, you know, the usual, but all good, all cool.”

As is known, after his arrival in 2021 as a jury of ‘The voice’, he not only received criticism from the public, but also caused the discomfort of his son, who stated the following on Instagram: “The time he wanted to come to want to fix things in 2020 was nothing more than his attempt to want to do business. Well, when the pandemic started, he disappeared like he always does.” At another point he said that Dávila had never asked him “sorry for anything in 19 years.”

In August, the DNA test was done and ended with the public recognition of his son through his social networks and he was even congratulated on the program. “I am very vulnerable because I am a public type. So, if I do it one way, it’s wrong, and if I do it another way, too”, he told us yesterday since Vasco Madueño refused to register his last name in Reniec and questioned the media. “What does the channel have to do with it? More than once I talked to him, I told him why don’t you come to talk, since you’re old and I don’t know what. And he told me: ‘I can’t because I’m in a distant town (he lives in Lamas) and I can’t because I have classes.’ Then he calls me someone from my press and tells me that he is on a program talking shit. But that is handled by many people, it is not him.

According to Dávila, communication with his son, who began a career as a lyrical singer, stopped. “I always try to communicate with him. Look, one cannot control the wills of one’s children. Neither of the children who are within a marriage nor the children who are outside. One always wants good things, of course, but from there to wanting to manage them for your solutions and needs, that’s wrong.”

The Venezuelan says that he has not felt “rejection” during his concerts in Peru. But he doesn’t see the need to make mea culpa either. “What I have tried to try is a rapprochement with that child and, well, I already tried absolutely everything, they even left me waiting (in Reniec). Why don’t they apologize to me with all the injustices they managed to commit?

At the end of the call, Dávila says that he wanted to make music with his son, who is paying for his studies. “I have always looked for a cool way to alternate with me. I am a professional, but businessmen appeared with the brilliant idea of ​​doing a concert with Vasco. The mockery and the circus are not handled by me”.

Perhaps for this reason, Dávila loses his temper when he talks about the criticism for his return. “Let them leave me alone and lead their lives in peace. I have not committed any human abuse and I am not going to be a victim of any. Besides, all that happened and they came to write about it two days ago: ‘Irresponsible parenthood’ My God! Excuse me, but all this is over, my wait is over, spending a whole morning waiting for him, but he wasn’t going to come because it wasn’t going to suit him, because the story was going to end, more news and more illness with that story ”. ❖