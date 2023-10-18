Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 10:14



| Updated 10:19 a.m.

The guided tours of the works on the façade of the Murcia Cathedral will begin next Tuesday, October 24, and those interested can now sign up on the website lossecretosdelafachada.com. After making a donation of 10 euros, visitors will be able to join one of the four daily groups, with a maximum of 15 people. The activity will last around 1 hour.

This week the first ‘fear-removing’ tarp has already been deployed that will cover the front of the Murcia Cathedral for the next year, while the rehabilitation works are carried out. With dimensions of 35 by 35 meters and in bluish tones, it shows what is hidden behind the fabric.

Afterwards, a second ‘fear-removing’ canvas will be used, which will be illustrated by the graphic comedian and collaborator of LA VERDAD José Manuel Puebla. The scaffolding that it will cover, erected for the “surgical” rehabilitation work, has an investment of 1.2 million euros from the Diocese of Cartagena and has an area of ​​between 7,000 and 8,000 square meters. It is made up of more than 100 tons of iron and its installation took a month and a half: the budget for this operation was around 250,000 euros.