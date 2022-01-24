The Renulat Group has a new Executive Vice President for the Advanced Products & Planning division. It is about Guido Haak who from 1 February will assume the new role, also joining the Board of Management (BOM) of the Renault Group. Haak will report directly to Luca de Meo. He takes over from Ali Kassaï who left the company in 2021 to pursue personal projects.

In his new position, Guido Haak will be responsible for the Advanced Product Planning Group (APPG) to build the offer and product planning, in collaboration with the Design and Engineering teams, for all the brands of the French group. To this end, the APPG develops customer knowledge and monitors competitors’ offers. Based on the desired customer experience, the APPG develops and synchronizes roadmaps for cross-car-line areas such as engines, electronic platforms and the integration of technologies and innovations in the range. Finally, with the support of the business units concerned, it guides the Renault Group’s compliance with the regulations on polluting emissions.

“By defining our future vehicles and ranges, Guido Haak will be directly at the origin and development of the Renault Group’s performance – commented de Meo – With his successful experience in large groups, I am sure he will be a strong asset for the reconquest of the C segment and more generally FOR the success of our Renaulution plan vehicles ”. Haak is 55 years old graduated from the Technical University of Berlin. He later earned a Ph.D. in theoretical physics from the Free University of Berlin and after four years of research and teaching in mathematics in the United States and Germany, he joined McKinsey & Company in 1998, as a consultant for the high industry. -tech and automotive in Europe, the United States and Japan. Joined the Volkswagen Group in 2005 as head of Audi’s first modular facility where he held various product management, strategy and marketing positions at the Audi and Volkswagen brands, he was appointed Head of Product Management at Skoda Auto AS in Mladá Boleslav (Czech Republic) in 2015. There he led the brand’s growth strategy and electrification of the range.