Although diplomacy continues to move vigorously in Europe and America to prevent an armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the efforts have been unsuccessful. One of the results of the summit between Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin was to invoke the Minsk Agreements, although there was no agreement. Oleksandr Slyvchuk, a political analyst at the Ukrainian Institute for International Relations, explains the scope of these agreements and whether they could lead to a de-escalation of tension in Eastern Europe.