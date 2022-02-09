His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inspected today the new bike path adjacent to Jumeirah Beach.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account, “As part of my field follow-up today, I inspected the new bike path adjacent to Jumeirah Beach. A beautiful path that we are adding to 520 km of bicycle paths in Dubai, which pass on the most beautiful landmarks of the city .. I will stay in the field until Dubai becomes the city.” The best way to live in the world, God willing..

Mohammed bin Rashid during a cycling tour of the new bike path adjacent to Jumeirah Beach. #Dubai#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/InekkR3usV – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) February 9, 2022



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

