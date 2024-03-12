War Israel – Hamas: “Netanyahu in crisis of consensus”: the American intelligence bomb

Israelis' distrust of the prime minister is growing. “The Israeli public is losing faith in the leadership's abilities Benjamin Netanyahu since the war in Gaza began”, reveals the annual American intelligence report on threats to US security. American agencies also warn that they expect “large protests calling for his resignation and new elections” in the coming weeks . A different, more moderate government is a possibility.”

An American intelligence report notes that for the most part, Israelis “support the destruction of Hamas” but rising civilian deaths from hunger and disease in Gaza have increased skepticism toward Netanyahu. The American agencies also warn that “Israel will face stiff armed resistance from Hamas in the years to come” and that “it will struggle to destroy the terrorist organization”. Meanwhile, in the midst of friction with the US, Netanyahu and his government applaud the successes and speak of the Jewish State “on the road to complete victory”. But it is alerted to an increase in attacks and in the meantime new accusations against Iran are arriving from the Israeli Defense Minister. According to Gallant, in fact, the Islamic Republic would send weapons to the West Bank. “We must prepare for an increase in terror during Ramadan,” the minister said in statements reported by the Times of Israel. “Iran – he accused – is working to increase the severity of the attacks and is introducing many weapons”. Gallant spoke of “high quality” weapons.

Military operations continue in the Gaza Strip

“There have been successes, even in the last few days, and there will be more successes,” Gallant said in a meeting with the IDF General Staff according to statements reported by the Jerusalem Post. Gallant spoke of “action” in the “right direction” as Israeli military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip continue, which began after the October 7 attack in Israel. “We must take into account that there may be further challenges ahead of us, the first in the north,” he added, in a clear reference to the border between northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

“The fight between our governments is not necessary, it is intended for internal politics.” This is what Yair Lapid, the leader of the Israeli opposition, said in the meantime, speaking of the United States and Israel, speaking with a video at a Forum of the American Israel Public Affair Committee, the Aipac conference that celebrates the iron alliance between Israel and the USA, accusing in a not so veiled way Netanyahu's far-right government of clashing with Washington for internal political reasons. “Here we have people, at the highest level – he added, referring to the Israeli government – who mistakenly think that this will help them with their political base. This is stupid and you are allowed to say it out loud. This is not what they think Israelis”. Lapid also urged American friends “not to defend the government, but to defend Israel.”

War Israel – Hamas, Biden's words

Lapid's words seem to echo, the Times of Israel reports, those uttered in recent days by Joe Biden who said Netanyahu's policies on Gaza hurt rather than helped Israel. “It's difficult to defend a policy when you're not sure you understand it, when you're not sure there is one,” he said, still criticizing the Israeli government but avoiding going into the issues that most divide Biden and Netanyahu, the threatened offensive against Gaza and the two-state solution. Lapid limited himself to praising the US for “pushing the debate on the day after” in Gaza. “It's essential,” he said without elaborating.