The son of the perfume king stops his father’s wedding with his partner

Jean-Paul Guerlain, 85, was forbidden, at the request of his son Stéphane, to marry his partner Christina Kragh Michelsen, 64, whom he met in 2005 during a riding competition, a common passion. The Corriere della Sera reports it, explaining how Stéphane accuses Christina of trying to circumvent her father, now weakened and “not very lucid”.

Corriere della Sera continues: “The marriage has therefore not yet taken place and this makes the partner of the great perfumer furious, engaged in a war with her contemporary Stéphane Guerlain. Only child and last representative of the dynasty, Stéphane has legal protection over the patriarch and opposes marriage with all his strength, accusing the woman of having made her way in the life of her father suffering from Alzheimer’s for the sole purpose of conquering at least part of the family assets, valued at around three billion euros “.

The woman accuses the son of the perfume king of death threats

On the other hand, there is certainly no shortage of accusations: the Danish woman dragged her partner’s son “to court saying that he had tried to hit her with the car”, continues the Corriere “and last Monday brought a recording in which Stéphane the screams at him death threats and insults, the most tender of which is a retained slut. “

