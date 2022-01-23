And the ministry indicated in a statement, Saturday, that its decision “was in coordination with the General Authority of Civil Aviation, given the erroneous practices that were monitored recently from not complying with the practice of this sport in the geographical areas that were identified with the permits issued to users, where the areas that were used were used.” She is not allowed to play this sport.

The ministry called on members of society to “adhere to the instructions of the state authorities, represented by the Ministry of Interior and the General Authority of Civil Aviation, in order to preserve the safety of lives, property and the atmosphere as a result of the wrong and unsafe use of this hobby, and accordingly, the practice of this hobby will be stopped for a month, starting Saturday, January 22, 2022.” .

The statement added: “Entities that have work contracts or commercial or advertising projects that depend on filming using drones must communicate with the permit authorities to take the necessary exceptions and permits to carry out their work and projects during this period in order to avoid any consequences that affect the timing of these projects,” according to the news agency. Emirates (WAM).

The Ministry of Interior also stressed that “anyone who operates any flight operations or practices any of these activities and does not adhere to the instructions issued during the specified period will expose himself to legal accountability.”