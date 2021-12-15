by Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Economy Minister Paulo Guedes announced this Wednesday that he had signed the closing of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) mission in Brazil, an organization that has criticized divergences in economic projections.

Speaking at the “Moderniza Brasil” event at the headquarters of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), Guedes complained about the performance of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and criticized the current chairman of the Credit Suisse board in Brazil, Ilan Goldfajn, who was recently appointed director of the international body.

The minister said that he took the decision to dismiss the IMF mission in Brazil, arguing that the group has been making mistakes in forecasts about the country’s economic recovery.

Guedes said that the mission came to Brazil to predict a drop of more than 9% in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020, which did not materialize. “We’re giving up, I signed a week ago, you can take a walk outside,” he said.

Then, Guedes explained in an interview that he had already signed the closing of the mission, which he called “IMF resident in Brazil”. He said that the decision was valid from June 2022, but considered that the IMF could keep the office in the country if it wanted to.

According to Guedes, the organization established itself in Brazil in the past, when the country needed assistance with budget and exchange control. For him, permanence is no longer necessary.

“They stayed because they like it, [tem] feijoada, soccer game, good conversation… And from time to time criticize a little and make the wrong prediction”, he said.

The minister also stated that Ilan offered to be president of the independent Central Bank at the beginning of the government and that he replied to the economist that if he were to stay a month or two in office, he would not need to.

“[Ilan] he is a great Brazilian, a good person, all that. Yesterday he criticized us heavy, so I’m giving it back today. Since we’re going to have a Brazilian who knows Brazil a lot and who criticizes us well at the IMF, we don’t need to have any more here,” he said.

