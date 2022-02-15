Goncalo Guedes (25 years old) is taking out his highest scoring version and regular. The Portuguese scored in Mendizorroza his ninth goal in the League, the tenth of the season and the first from the penalty spot (the regular shooter is Carlos Soler, who has scored 5 goals like this). Guedes sum with Bordalás (28 matches) 30.3% of the 33 goals that he has scored since he arrived in Valencia at the end of August 2017.

Guedes, thus, under the orders of the Alicante, mark a goal every 2.8 games, while until this year he had scored 23 goals in 146 games (one goal every 6.3 games). The Portuguese has surpassed his best record in a league, which was 8 goals with Benfica B.

Guedes is fulfilling with the reason that led Peter Lim to agree not to transfer it last summer: revalue at Bordalás orders. The Valenciain August, in addition to a survey of the Sevillereceived a firm proposal from the Villarreal, which, with the valuation of a footballer who was included in the operation, was around, according to Valencia sources, between 25 and 28 million. But Bordalás he asked to keep it, with the prognosis and purpose that its value would increase. And so it is being.

The value as of June 30, 2021 of Guedes in Transfermarkt It was from 25 millionwhile in the data update of December 30, it changed to 30 million. Guedes, with the freedom of movement that Bordalás gives him, is being the most regular footballer in an irregular Valencia.

in League, Guedes is their top scorer (9 goals)also being the player in the tournament who has scored the most goals from outside the area (3), the third who has made the most dribbles (93) and the fifth best assistant in the competition (5).

Guedes statistics.

BeSoccer Pro (BeSoccer Pro)



Valencia does not hide that Guedes is one of the footballers who are Called out next summer. The Mestalla club has a budget make cash before June 30 for an amount of 37.7 million (also including losses of 36.6 million). To these figures we must subtract the 2.7 million from the sale of Daniel Wass and the nearly 5 million earned by the signing of Ferran Torres for Barcelona.