The death toll from the rains caused by Julia in Central America rose to 28 people, with Guatemala and El Salvador as the most affected countries.

Guatemalan civil protection authorities reported that 13 people died and four were missing in recent days due to the passage of tropical storm Julia.

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction explained that in addition to the 13 fatalities and four missing persons, another 11 were injured in floods and landslides.

According to the same source, the tropical storm caused the evacuation of 4,846 people and severely damaged 386 homes.

Most of the rains in Guatemala due to Julia took place in the north of the territory, specifically in the departments (provinces) of Izabal, Alta Verapaz, Quiché and Huehuetenango.

Precisely the largest number of fatal victims due to Julia come from Alta Verapaz and Huehuetenango.

Damage in Nicaragua due to the passage of Hurricane Julia. (Reference image)

The authorities also recorded the death of a army soldier from Guatemala who lost his life in the middle of rescue tasks, when while crossing an improvised bridge he fell into a river and the security loop was broken.

Julia was downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday, but his passage through the Central American country also led to the suspension of the education system during October 10 and 11.

The rainy season in Guatemala, which runs from May to October each year, has left 62 people dead this year according to Conred, including the 13 deaths caused by Julia in the last four days.

EFE.