





Third place in the presidential election, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) analyzed that the secret budget – a mechanism used by the Executive to garner support in Congress – should match the Petrolão scheme, but that it will leave the Mensalão scandal “in the dust” ”. After classifying it as one of the “biggest corruption schemes in the history of Brazil”, she justifies such an assessment by saying that there was an attempt to institutionalize corruption in the Powers.

In a conversation with journalists after a lecture at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), this Friday, 14th, the senator declared: “The secret budget will prove to be one of the biggest corruption schemes in the history of Brazil. Equalizing Petrolão and leaving Mensalão in the slipper.”

For her, the attempt to institutionalize corruption through the secret budget is evident from the involvement of more than one sphere of power. This morning, the senator had celebrated, via social networks, the first arrests linked to the scheme. The arrests were made by the Federal Police (PF) in Maranhão, where the corruption scandal allegedly affects the Unified Health System (SUS). “It’s the tip of the iceberg; will become an anecdote in a storybook,” Tebet said.

In the lecture held this afternoon at FGV, the senator reinforced her stance in favor of institutions and declared that her support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is focused on the defense of democracy. According to her, the anti-corruption speech should not be so decisive in the choice between PT and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “Corruption for corruption, yes, it happened in Mensalão and is happening in this government,” she said.







