The Government of Guatemala reported this Tuesday that it decided to call the ambassador of the Central American country in Colombia, Reagan Vega, for consultation. in “reciprocity” to the decision of the president of the South American nation, Gustavo Petro.

The decision was disclosed by the government of the Guatemalan president, Alejandro Giammattei, through a press release in which he “rejected the outburst” of Colombia.

Petro’s call for consultations with his ambassador in Guatemala took place this Monday after the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) of the Central American country warned that intends to prosecute the Colombian Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, for his role at the head of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (Cicig) between 2013 and 2017.

What does the statement say?

In the statement, The Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Relations stated that it regrets that Colombia turns a legal issue into a political discussion and added that it decided “by reciprocity” to call its ambassador in Colombia for consultations.

“The Ministry of Foreign Relations, in response to the almost 200 years of a fraternal relationship between Colombia and Guatemala, rejects the outburst of the Government of Colombia towards the Guatemalan Justice (…) The Ministry of Foreign Relations regrets that the Government of Colombia turn a matter of legal order into a political one, making abrupt decisions without following the corresponding diplomatic steps”.

The government highlighted its almost 200 years of “fraternal relationship with Colombia” and assured that it hopes that the situation will be resolved through diplomatic channels.

“Guatemala reiterates respect for democratic institutions, the rule of law and the separation of powers, and calls for the matter to be resolved through diplomatic channels and dialogue,” the statement read.

