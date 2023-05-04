The Prosecutor, according to article 124 of the Constitution, is subject, above his hierarchical structure, to the principles of “legality and impartiality”. Under no circumstances, to political power, which does not prevent its hierarchical structure that culminates, exclusively and exclusively, in the State Attorney General. Therefore, any interference by political power or the political class in the exercise of their functions would harm or disturb their impartiality or subjection to the principle of legality. And, unfortunately, there are countless political interferences that have seriously disturbed the professional rigor and democratic loyalty of the Prosecutors.

The above is determined by the recent meeting of representatives of the Association of Prosecutors, of a conservative sign, with the leader of the Popular Party (PP) Alberto Núñez Feijóo, about which EL PAÍS has reported. Precisely, in a complex and controversial pre-election phase. Apparently, they had already had other meetings with political leaders of different sign. But the one that they have now held presents worrying signs, expressed by Prosecutors, of the highest professional relevance, such as Consuelo Madrigal, Attorney General during the PP government, and Antonio Narváez, who was a magistrate of the Constitutional Court at the PP’s impulse. Both have not omitted openly political opinions, deeply conservative and deeply critical of the current Coalition Government, assuming positions that are radically incompatible with their professional status. Madrigal dared to affirm: “There is a perversion of the legislative procedure.” He adding that said “perversion” has been extended to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. And Narváez: “The Government has deteriorated the institutions”, expressing his deep conservative roots when, referring to the Government, he allowed himself to wonder what Feijóo will do when he comes to the Government “with the institutional deterioration”. Reiterating, in addition, his alliance with the so-called “filoetarras”. And applauding Feijóo’s false words about the fact that the Government “has occupied the CNI, the Attorney General’s Office, the CIS…”.

The foregoing is very serious for the institution, as the attendees and those already mentioned seriously violated the Code of Ethics of the Prosecutor’s Office approved in 2020. In one of its mandatory regulations, the following is provided: “The Prosecutors undertake to maintain constitutional loyalty, strengthen confidence in the justice system and refrain from taking any action that may be perceived as affecting their independence and impartiality and/or that detracts from the consideration that citizens should give to the administration of justice ”. Precept openly violated by those attending said meeting and, especially, by the prosecutors expressly cited.

Carlos Jimenez Villarejo was anti-corruption prosecutor

