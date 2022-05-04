Two minutes of blackout difficult to explain (and digest) arrived after having touched the 2-0 three times in a few seconds. Rodrygo’s two goals, like two flashes in the dark, two stab wounds to the heart, set fire to the Bernabeu, stunned the City and deformed the expression on Pep Guardiola’s face, incredulous at the collapse of his team. Who, at the start of the recovery, received the coup de grace of Benzema. Guardiola sees his fourth Champions League final fade in the most daring way, which seemed in his pocket. He was eliminated in the semifinals for the sixth time in 9 appearances, a record he shares with José Mourinho (6 in 8). But the two semi-final matches between Real and City are destined to go down in history.