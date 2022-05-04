Kailia Posey, who was a child star on the US show Toddlers & Tiaras, has died at the age of 16, her family said.

Posey’s mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, announced the news this week.

“I have no words or thoughts,” she wrote, sharing a photo of her daughter dressed for her school prom on her Facebook account. “She is gone a beautiful girl.”

In addition, he asked for privacy to mourn the loss of his daughter.

Posey became known after her mischievous smile at the age of 5 became a widely shared gif on social media.

Toddlers & Tiaras, which aired on TLC from 2009 to 2013, followed the families of contestants in a children’s beauty pageant.

There are conflicting accounts of Posey’s cause of death and the BBC has been unable to independently confirm what happened.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state told the entertainment portal People that an official investigation into the young woman’s death has been opened.

Bianca, Posey’s best friend, paid tribute to the young woman on Instagram, describing her as “an amazing and beautiful person inside and out.”

“You were such a bright and happy soul. I am so thankful for you Kailia, you really brought out my happiest side,” she wrote. “You reminded me to always be nice no matter how hard it gets.”

After his stint on the show, Posey continued to compete in pageants. Earlier this year, she announced that she would be competing in Miss Washington Teen USA.

Toddlers & Tiaras went off the air for several years after generating controversy for showing children dressed in provocative ways, but returned to air in 2016.

