The citizens coach on the eve of the Bernabeu semifinal: “The past is the past. Last year we did everything we could and it wasn’t enough, we’re here to try again. And don’t talk to me about a revenge”

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

Rodri immediately talks about a rematch, and Guardiola doesn’t like it at all. The incredible epilogue of the 2022 semi-final is in the air here at the Bernabeu, and it couldn’t be otherwise. “In Manchester we had an exceptional match, and here in Madrid a good match. And yet we went out,” Pep says disconsolately.

REWIN OR NOT — But let’s go back to the theme of revenge: “Luckily, football gives you the chance to take revenge”, were Rodri’s first words in the press conference. “No not at all. We are not here to take revenge, we will not make that mistake. We are here to win, yes, but the past is the past. Last year we did everything we could, and it wasn’t enough, we’re here to try again” Guardiola’s correction, brought in with emphasis. See also Conmebol confirmed the sanction against Boca for gestures of racism

MENTAL FACTOR — After the shock of 2022, there is a lot of talk about psychology: “Last year, after the first leg match, we arrived here with a great advantage in terms of mental factor – recalls Pep -. And it went as it did. In the end the mental theme comes down to Mendy clearing a ball on the line and Courtois making a save with his studs. We have nothing to reproach ourselves for what happened last year. If I really have to look for something in the final minutes of the second leg, I can remember one pass too many or the fact that I didn’t put the game to sleep, but I repeat, we played an exceptional game in Manchester and an excellent game here at the Bernabeu.”

HAALAND FACTOR — In Spain there is a lot of talk about a change of style by City with Haaland: “I wouldn’t say that – replies Pep – but if you have Haaland what do you do, don’t you exploit him? Erling can be very useful if Madrid press high, as he did with Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey. But if Madrid doesn’t close us in our frontline, we’ll be able to play differently, use the ball differently.” Here, this is the difference from a year ago: Erling Haaland. Tactically, psychologically and in terms of goals. Last year City’s top goalscorer of the season was Mahrez with 24 goals. The Norwegian is already at 51. Not using him to the fullest would be a sacrilege. And Pep knows it well: with Haaland he is looking for the treble with the Premier League and the FA Cup, and he doesn’t want to hear about a revenge. See also The schedule of Barcelona's next 5 games after drawing 0-0 with Girona in LaLiga

May 8, 2023 (change May 8, 2023 | 23:29)

