City suffered a painful blow with De Bruyne’s injury in the opening match in the English Premier League against Burnley (City won 3-0).

The 32-year-old Belgian international had previously suffered a similar injury in the Champions League final against Inter two months ago, when the English club won its first title in the main continental competition.

“It’s a serious injury,” Guardiola said on the eve of the European Super Cup match between City and Sevilla in Athens. “We have to decide whether he will have surgery or not.”

He added, “The surgery, I think, will mean his absence for three or four months.”

City has already lost two of its strongest attacking players from last season, with German Ilkay Gundogan moving to Barcelona, ​​Spain, and Algerian Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahly.

And Guardiola added that De Bruyne was “irreplaceable” despite the presence of Phil Foden and Argentine Julian Alvares.

He added, “Kevin has certain qualities. Losing him for a long time is really difficult for us. At the same time, we have to look forward. Kevin’s skills are irreplaceable, but we have players with different talents.”