Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola expressed his great happiness with his two new stars, Norwegian Erling Haaland and Argentine Julian Alvarez, expressing his full confidence and full conviction in their ability to play together and achieve the required understanding in attack, because they “speak the same language of football.”

In an interview with ESPN, he said that the two young stars are the new faces of football in the English Premier League, and are able to make a difference in the strong tournament.

And if Halland is well known in Europe, thanks to his brilliance, achievements and goals, in the Champions League “Champions League” and the German “Bundesliga”, Alvarez is completely unknown in Europe, and despite that, Guardiola believes that the latter has fully adapted to life in “City”, And that he always encourages him to have confidence in himself, and he is also confident in his ability to make the “required effect” in his new club.

And when the network asked Guardiola, whether the two stars could play together in the same match, he said: Of course they can, and if we play with “close wings”, I see that Alvarez will be a complement to Haaland, and also if we play the “open wings” system.

Guardiola focused in the rest of the conversation on his new Argentine player, and said: Julian has adapted well to the team, and he is a good player, he can adapt within two days, and as long as he has talent, it will certainly appear, whether in Argentina or England.

Alvarez, 22, played all his previous professional career, under the banner of River Plate, an experience that Guardiola deems very important, and guarantees those who go through it the ability to play anywhere else.

Guardiola added: We did not make a mistake regarding the signing of Alvarez, as he is a “team player”, tends to play together, is good at scoring goals, knows well where the goal is, and his signature for “City” is wonderful, and we are trying to get the best out of him, and we will add to it. Some of our experiences are new things in his game.

Guardiola concluded his speech by saying: “We want him to feel good with us, because he comes from a great team that has the culture of winning, and he will continue to win with us, we have bought this winning mentality.”