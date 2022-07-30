The former Juventus captain makes his home debut with his Los Angeles Fc: Allegri, Vlahovic and his old teammates cheering for him in the stands

From our correspondent Fabiana Della Valle

The home debut was a success, among cheering fans and friends from Italy. Giorgio Chiellini left the field in the 26th minute of the second half, replaced by Ibeagha, to the applause of the 23,000 of the Banc of California Stadium and the special applause of his Juventus friends, who attended the match against Seattle. It ended 2-1, with all the celebrations in the first half, and with Los Angeles Fc that remain firmly in the lead of the MLS Western Conference.

The corner of the Lady – Chiello’s first in the home of his new club was followed on the sidelines by a group of unleashed fans: to see the game there were Massimiliano Allegri, Dusan Vlahovic, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado, Angel Di Maria, Luca Pellegrini, Mattia Perin, Alex Sandro and Manuel Locatelli. The Juventus took advantage of their stay in Los Angeles for the American tour to enjoy King Giorgio in the US version live: all in uniform, but with scarves and caps from the home team, which aims to win the MLS. See also MotoGP | The TV schedules of Sky and TV8 of the Italian Grand Prix

Goal missed – Bonucci, who is linked to Chiello by a long friendship, was the most unleashed and was the first to jump up to applaud at 39 ‘of the first half, when the former captain of the Lady, who is now wearing number 14 and not plus the 3, he nearly scored with a big blow from his left, deflected for a corner by the goalkeeper. The Juventus delegation was able to admire a Chiellini in excellent condition, already well integrated into the team’s mechanisms. Always punctual in defense, where he played paired with Murillo, and ready to grant himself some license in attack. In Italy we were certainly less used to seeing him launch (Bonucci must have been proud of him), set up and even kick at goal from afar.

Victory in comeback – Even without Bale (entered at 18 ‘of the second half) second half and greeted by a standing ovation) Chiello and company have straightened out a game that had gone uphill for an own goal by Murillo (15’ pt). After a goal canceled in Vela by the Var for handball by Cifuentes, the reversal came thanks to the left footed by Opoku (36 ‘) and a half-turn on the fly by Vela (on an assist by Cifuentes, who thus made himself forgive for the network invalidated). In a league where many goals are scored, defenses can make the difference and having a wall like Chiellini in the team can become an added value. Giorgio in America has already become a leader and even if he no longer has the armband, he has not lost the habit of going to argue with the referee about an assigned card or a contested foul. After replacing him he remained standing on the sidelines to cheer his teammates and at the final whistle he ran across the lawn to hug them one by one. Chiellini is already a leader in America and the fans are already crazy about him. See also The 7 most outstanding Latin American players of the weekend in European football

