With the success against Arsenal, the Citizens moved to within 2 of the Gunners with two games to spare

A train, launched towards the end of the line. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are taking no prisoners this season finale. Arsenal wiped out, mercilessly.

Four goals and a domain that goes far beyond the final result. The ranking is false. True, the Gunners are still first, with two points ahead of the Citizens (75 to 73), but they have played two more games. Londoners have 5 left to play, City 7.

real overtaking — Overtaking is therefore only virtual for now. But seeing how City are playing – seven consecutive victories after the 1-1 draw in Nottingham on 18 February (and let’s add the Champions League semi-final by eliminating Bayern Munich and the FA Cup final after the 3-0 win against Sheffield United on Saturday at Wembley) – it seems only a matter of time. On Sunday City will play Fulham (which occupies 10th place, with no real goals), then on Wednesday they will host West Ham (not yet completely calm). Leeds at home, Everton away, Chelsea at the Etihad and Brighton away will follow to close on 28 May in Brentford. See also Cincinnati, fatal tie-break for Berrettini: immediately out with Tiafoe

commitments arsenal — Arteta’s team have the derby against a Chelsea in disarray next Tuesday. He will then go to Newcastle on Sunday 7 May, a commitment by no means easy, before hosting Brighton a week later at the Emirates. This will be followed by a trip to Forest and Wolverhampton at home on the final day. Calendar in hand therefore, the two teams fighting for the title will find themselves with the same number of games played only on May 24, 4 days before the last day. But overtaking could come much sooner. On Sunday, by beating Fulham, City would rise to 76 points, with the Londoners taking the field two days later against Chelsea, being able to counter-overtake. But the Citizens will then play two games in 3 days (3 with the Hammers and 6 with Leeds), potentially reaching 82, with Arsenal folding the Magpies and reaching 81, remaining second. And at that point Guardiola would still have one more game left (4 against 3) before the end. In short, as things are going, it seems only a matter of time, as we said… See also Luis Díaz, devastated: Klopp's heartfelt consolation after his injury with Liverpool

calendar — So from here to the end.

April 30th Fulham-City

May 2nd Arsenal v Chelsea

May 3rd City v West Ham

May 6th City-Leeds

May 7th Newcastle v Arsenal

May 14th Arsenal v Brighton and Everton v City

May, 20th Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

May 21st City-Chelsea

May 24th Brighton-City

May 28th Brentford-City and Arsenal-Wolverhamtpon

April 27 – 00:06

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Guardiola #1st #Sunday #beats #Fulham #sprint #calendar