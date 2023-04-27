Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, met yesterday with Jens Plotner, Adviser for Foreign and Security Policy Affairs to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. They reviewed the relations between the two friendly countries in various fields. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance them in order to achieve the common interests of the two countries in light of their strategic partnership. The meeting also touched on a number of regional and international issues of common concern, and exchanged views on them.