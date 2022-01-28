The director of the film Guardians of the Galaxy 3 James Gunn recently revealed that the third installment of his personal trilogy could mean the end of the original team first seen in the 2014 film.

During the podcast Hero Nation published by Deadlinethe director said that the third film dedicated to the Guardians will be thelast in which we will see the whole team:

This is the end for us, it will be the last time the public will see this team of Guardians. It’s going to be a huge and really dark film and it’s going to be very different than what audiences might expect. My goal is to be faithful to the characters and the story, as well as to give the audience a worthy conclusion to this story. It’s always a little scary, but I’m doing my best.

It is not clear whether con Guardians of the Galaxy 3 all team members will say goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or if only a few will step aside. In any case, James Gunn knows the risks behind such a choice but seems ready to face them.

In addition to Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), the current team includes Gamora (Zoe Saldana), her sister Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Bradley Cooper ) and Groot (Vin Diesel).

In Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will join the cast Will Poulter as the antagonist of the film Adam Warlock and the star of Peacemaker Chukwudi Iwuji, in a currently unknown role. The film will close the James Gunn trilogy and the director, in this sense, wants to dispel the myth that sees the “chapters 3” often disappointing compared to the two predecessors:

I’m aware that the third film in most trilogies sucks, but that’s not always the case.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 was released in 2017, but we last saw the Guardians in Avengers: Endgame of 2019 when they joined the fight to defeat Thanos. The characters will appear again in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released in July. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will arrive on the big screen on May 5, 2023.