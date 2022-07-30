Guard dog ‘surrendered’ and lay down next to his arrested owners

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
A Rottweiler breed dog was caught lying on the floor.
Narcotics Police
A Rottweiler breed dog was caught lying on the floor.
The huge Rottweiler was supposed to protect the drug gang that had raised him.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 30, 2022, 01:02 PM
A criminal gang from Sao Paulo, Brazil, had bad luck after being discovered and arrested by the Police in the house where they operated. Also, their huge rottweiler didn’t flinch from protecting them.
The animal had been raised by the gang to protect them precisely from the Police, but during the raid it refused to do its job and lay down next to its owners, who were immobilized on the ground.
The video recorded by the police shows the three detainees lying face down on the ground with their hands handcuffed behind their backs. At his side, the surrendered rottweiler.
(Also read: Dog abandoned in taxi was adopted by driver who found it).
Three men were arrested in the house during the operation and 1,176 bricks containing 1.1 tons of marijuana were seized. According to Brazilian authorities, the drug had arrived there from the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.
SURRENDERED PUPPY | During a mega drug seizure, when three people were arrested with more than a ton of maconha in a farm in Hortolândia, in the interior of SP, a puppy “gave up”. Or cão, second to investigation, fazia to security of the premises. #NoArNaCBN pic.twitter.com/GIZMGeXB4a
— CBN Radio (@CBNoficial) July 29, 2022
The detainees remain in police custody while their judicial process proceeds. As for the animal, it was left under the care of the owner of the house, who, according to the authorities, was not involved in drug trafficking.
WEATHER TRENDS
More news
July 30, 2022, 01:02 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Guard #dog #surrendered #lay #arrested #owners
Leave a Reply