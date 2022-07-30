Guard dog ‘surrendered’ and lay down next to his arrested owners

A criminal gang from Sao Paulo, Brazil, had bad luck after being discovered and arrested by the Police in the house where they operated. Also, their huge rottweiler didn’t flinch from protecting them.

The animal had been raised by the gang to protect them precisely from the Police, but during the raid it refused to do its job and lay down next to its owners, who were immobilized on the ground.

The video recorded by the police shows the three detainees lying face down on the ground with their hands handcuffed behind their backs. At his side, the surrendered rottweiler.

Three men were arrested in the house during the operation and 1,176 bricks containing 1.1 tons of marijuana were seized. According to Brazilian authorities, the drug had arrived there from the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

SURRENDERED PUPPY | During a mega drug seizure, when three people were arrested with more than a ton of maconha in a farm in Hortolândia, in the interior of SP, a puppy “gave up”. Or cão, second to investigation, fazia to security of the premises. #NoArNaCBN pic.twitter.com/GIZMGeXB4a — CBN Radio (@CBNoficial) July 29, 2022

The detainees remain in police custody while their judicial process proceeds. As for the animal, it was left under the care of the owner of the house, who, according to the authorities, was not involved in drug trafficking.

