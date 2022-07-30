Saturday, July 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Guard dog ‘surrendered’ and lay down next to his arrested owners

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Guard dog

A Rottweiler breed dog was caught lying on the floor.

Photo:

Narcotics Police

A Rottweiler breed dog was caught lying on the floor.

The huge Rottweiler was supposed to protect the drug gang that had raised him.

A criminal gang from Sao Paulo, Brazil, had bad luck after being discovered and arrested by the Police in the house where they operated. Also, their huge rottweiler didn’t flinch from protecting them.

See also  The United States detects a case of human infection with bird flu

The animal had been raised by the gang to protect them precisely from the Police, but during the raid it refused to do its job and lay down next to its owners, who were immobilized on the ground.

The video recorded by the police shows the three detainees lying face down on the ground with their hands handcuffed behind their backs. At his side, the surrendered rottweiler.

(Also read: Dog abandoned in taxi was adopted by driver who found it).

Three men were arrested in the house during the operation and 1,176 bricks containing 1.1 tons of marijuana were seized. According to Brazilian authorities, the drug had arrived there from the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

The detainees remain in police custody while their judicial process proceeds. As for the animal, it was left under the care of the owner of the house, who, according to the authorities, was not involved in drug trafficking.

See also  Iraq.. thwarted an attack by two booby-trapped drones that tried to target a military base housing international coalition forces

WEATHER TRENDS

More news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Guard #dog #surrendered #lay #arrested #owners

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Cruz Azul rejected Europe's offer for Iván Morales

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.