Cruz Azul has not had the best start to the season in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. The Celestial Machine is currently in position 11 in the general table, as a result of one win, two draws and two losses. Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre has not yet found the formula to make La Noria’s team work. To this must be added the lack of reinforcements and the departure of Santiago Giménez, one of the most important elements at the start of the competition.
This weekend, the cement workers will face Jaime Lozano’s surprising Necaxa. The Cruz Azul team will have to do it without its best scorer, who left for European football with Feyenoord of the Eredivisie. For this duel, corresponding to matchday 6 of the 2022 Opening, Aguirre will have to use other elements to cover Giménez’s game. In the current template there are not many options to take over the position.
According to the most recent reports, Diego Aguirre will give Iván Morales the opportunity to start as a starter. At the beginning of the season, and until a few weeks ago, the departure of the Chilean striker was rumored, however, due to the surprising departure of Santiago Giménez, he re-entered the club’s plans.
Everything indicates that Morales will start this weekend against Necaxa. The Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro, who works as a nine or midfielder, could debut against the Rayos and will be disputing the ownership with the Chilean. These are the two real options that Cruz Azul has at the moment.
In recent hours, the rumor has been revived that the Celeste Machine is interested in signing Brazilian striker Diego Costa, however, so far no more information has emerged to confirm or rule out this operation.
Against Necaxa, Cruz Azul would start with:
Goalkeeper: Sebastian Jurado.
Defense: Juan Escobar, Julio César Domínguez, Luis Abram, Alejandro Mayorga.
Midfield: Ignacio Rivero, Rafael Baca, Carlos Rodríguez.
Forward: Carlos Rotondi, Uriel Antuna, Iván Morales.
#Diego #Aguirres #starting #lineup #departure #Santiago #Giménez
Leave a Reply