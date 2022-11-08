Region concentrates one of the largest industrial centers in the world; districts enacted restrictions and increased testing

Guangzhou city in southern China has become the epicenter of the pandemic, according to official data released this Tuesday (8.Nov.2022). There are fears of lockdowns in the region, which concentrates one of the largest industrial centers in the world.

On Monday (7.nov), nationwide, new coronavirus infections rose to 7,475 from 5,496 the day before, the highest number of cases recorded since May 1. Guangzhou accounted for 2,377 new cases, nearly ⅓ of the total.

The high has been registered for two weeks. Many districts have already enacted some level of restriction and increased testing. However, none of them imposed a total lockdown, as happened with Shanghai in April and May of this year.

The capital Beijing detected 64 new local infections on Monday (7.nov). Despite a much smaller number than in Guangzhou, the tests were massified and entire neighborhoods are blocked.

The rate of contamination by the coronavirus in China is low compared to global standards. The country created the “covid zero” policy, which imposes strict restrictions on movement, isolation and testing to stop contamination.

With the growth of Covid-19 cases, many Chinese cities – including the capital Beijing and major industrial hubs – are temporarily closed. According to ReutersandThis move causes fears among investors, who had hoped that the world’s 2nd largest economy would ease restrictions,