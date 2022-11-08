Genoa – The general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, spoke this morning at the conference organized by the union in Genoa. Landini spoke about the situation of Ansaldo Energia and said: “The government must immediately commit itself to implement a timely recapitalization and then a new industrial plan must be presented to guarantee the future of the company. This is the only path that can be followed. “.

Landini added that “other events are open concerning both the entire steel sector of our country and mobility and energy policy. If we are now dependent on gas it is because, in past years, the choices that had to be made of renewable sources were not made. Today a strategic energy plan must be defined, therefore investments capable of determining our country’s energy autonomy for the next few years. And this is a way to create jobs, because investing in renewables means equipping our country with those production chains for which we don’t go to buy solar panels and wind turbines in China but we produce them here “.

For Landini, “having a transition strategy also means having paths that allow you to create industrial reconversions and have the tools. This means investing, training, using skills, having a system of social safety nets. Issues cannot be addressed individually company by company: such a thing leads us to hit a wall. There needs to be a strategy for the country and we must be at the forefront, not wait for what happens in 2035 or 2050: we now need to use those skills, which exist in Ansaldo, both to get out of this situation and to see what is the future of new activities and productions that must be put in place “. And this, he concludes,” is a process that cannot be left to the market or the company. There is a need for an industrial policy strategy, which has not been implemented for years. And this seems to us the smartest way to give an answer to the workers “.

Landini: “The first acts of the government marked a bad start”

In view of tomorrow’s meeting between the government and the confederal trade unions, Landini said: “The first acts of the government marked a bad start: migrants, anti-rave parties and the increase in cash to ten thousand euros in a country where there are six million people who, working, do not reach ten thousand euros gross. The problem in our country is not to raise cash, it is to put cash in the pockets of those who do not have it“.” I would not even want it to be a way to try to divert attention from the most serious problems that our country has – adds the trade unionist – for this reason, the meeting that is taking place tomorrow is very important for us: it comes from our request, put forward with CISL and UIL, precisely because we consider the emergency that comes from bills to be central and a budget law that is able to initiate the necessary reforms is central, from fiscal reforms to overcoming precariousness, to pension reform and the need for an industrial policy that relaunches our strategic manufacturing sectors “.

The meeting with the government on Wednesday

“In the meeting that we will have tomorrow we will re-propose a basic theme that we have already posed to previous governments: we must go and take resources from non-profit organizations and redistribute them in the pockets of workers, pensioners and also to help those companies that instead of closing can work “: announced Landini. “At the same time there is a need to act on the level of fiscal policies and to proceed with the renewal of national contracts given that there have been many inactive for years in the public and private sectors. Before arriving at mobilizations, I believe that we need to ask the government to do its job. It is clear that if there are no answers, we will decide on all the necessary initiatives. “” But today there is a new government and this new government must tell us, starting from tomorrow, what it actually wants to do. We have precise proposals and demands, we will evaluate the responses and the attitude of the government “concluded Landini.

“As it is known, we are against the flat tax and we will say it again tomorrow in the meeting with the government because, in a country that has 120 billion in tax evasion, the fundamental issue becomes how to fight this tax evasion. We need a tax reform that assumes the principle of progressivity envisaged by our Constitution and that reduces taxation starting from the lowest levels “, Landini also said.” I would like to remind you that 87% of pensioners and employees have a gross annual income of less than 35,000 euros – adds the trade unionist – it is clear that the issue on which to act has this characteristic and, just as we went on strike a year ago to ask the Draghi government to change its tax proposal, we think that those same reasons lead us today to support this proposal. After all, these are the proposals we made together with CISL and UIL and which we will reiterate at the discussion table tomorrow with the government “.