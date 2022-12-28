Venezuela is still immersed in an intense debate about the future of the presidency in charge of Juan Guaidó and what was called the Interim Government, thus recognized by the United States and some 50 countries.

For this Thursday, December 29, the second discussion in parliament of 2015 was expected to finally decide the fate of the opposition leader, however, the date was moved to January 3, 2023.

Faced with this second and final discussion – already in a first one on December 22, the elimination of the interim period was agreed – Guaidó has asked the citizens to pronounce themselves in favor of the continuity of the government in charge.

“Disregard article 233 of the Constitution that gave way to the recognition of more than 60 countries to the democratic struggle (…) involves the real risk of losing assets, lawsuits, or handing them over to the dictator”Guaidó said through a video posted on his social networks this Wednesday.

The Acción Democrática (AD), Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), Primero Justicia (PJ) and Movimiento por Venezuela (MPV) parties insist that this 29 they will vote again in favor of dissolving the interim that they themselves supported in 2019, but that today , according to its representatives, is no longer useful because the objectives were not met.

The decision to eliminate it would be effective from January 5, 2023, the date on which, according to the Constitution, the new directive of the National Assembly is installed. On the contrary, if the vote falls, it would be an extension for the fourth year of Guaidó in front of the interim and parliament.

On the 29th, the second discussion of the reform of the Transition Statute Law will take place. Defending our people and the constitution are a priority for us. This is our message to the country: pic.twitter.com/aSJNjomGD6 — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) December 27, 2022

“On Thursday, December 29, we will approve in a second discussion the reform of the Statute that governs the transition to democracy and the position that we have already made public will materialize institutionally”, reads the statement issued by AD, UNT, PJ and MPV, released hours before Guaidó’s appearance on networks.

The proposal of these parties is that several parliamentary commissions be installed -in Venezuela there are two parliaments, one elected in 2015 and which constitutionally should have ceased in 2020 and another elected in 2020 with a Chavista majority- that are in charge of assets abroad, what would be a kind of parliamentary government.

This form of government is opposed by Guaidó and his Voluntad Popular party, in addition to the Constitutional Bloc, which brings together respected jurists from the country. Also the Center for Political and Government Studies of the Andrés Bello Catholic University (Ucab).

Both groups believe that the dissolution of the interim is “a defeat for the opposition and an automatic victory for the Nicolás Maduro regime,” as they have said in their statements.

They also reject a possible implementation of a parliamentary government because it is not the Venezuelan political tradition and they believe that it violates the principles of the Constitution.

In the first discussion, the elimination of the interim had 72 votes in favor, 23 against and 9 abstentions, so it is expected that in this second discussion there will be a similar result.

Guaidó assures that it is not about him but about the recovery of democracy. “Let’s not destroy what we have, much less deliver what we have advanced,” he said.

They propose not to log in

Faced with what appears to be the imminent disappearance of the interim, the first vice president of the opposition parliament, Juan Pablo Guanipa and a member of the Primero Justicia party, has proposed that the session on Thursday 29 be postponed until the talks reach an agreement.

“I have participated in various conversations, within my party and with actors from other parties and from the Venezuelan political, academic and social world. It is necessary to talk more. If that happens by deferring the session called for 29D, let’s do it, but let’s exhaust the way of consensus”.

This proposal has been joined by deputy Francisco Sucre, a member of the Voluntad Popular party, where Juan Guaidó comes from.​

#ATTENTION | Deferred

Ordinary Session of the #AssemblyVe proposal for this December 29, taking into account the criteria of the members of the board of directors and deputies to extend the discussion in order to seek a broader agreement for the country It is reconvened for 01/03/2023 — National Assembly (@AsambleaVE) December 28, 2022

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS