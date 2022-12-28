The Housing Fund of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (fovissste) has announced its plans for the year 2023 on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

Among them, the delivery of 59 thousand 001 credits for the acquisition of housingof which 50,201 will be financed with own resources and 8 thousand 800 in conjunction with commercial banks.

This figure represents an increase of 21.3 percent compared to the total number of financing granted during 2022which amounted to 46 thousand 377.

The economic benefit generated by the placement of these credits has been 40 thousand 634 million pesoswhich has meant the creation of 524 thousand direct and indirect jobs.

Also, the Fovissste has delivered around 8 billion pesos to workers who have withdrawn resources from their housing subaccount after completing their work cycle, and it is expected that the return contributed to the subaccounts will be 20 thousand 500 million pesos.

The Housing Fund of the Institute for Social Security and Services of State Workers (Fovissste) is a dependency of the Mexican government in charge of providing financing for the acquisition of housing to workers in the public sector and affiliated private companies.

Requirements for a Fovissste credit:

In order to apply for a loan from Fovissste, it is necessary to meet certain requirements, such as being a worker in the public sector or private companies affiliated with the Fund, not having a current loan with Fovissste and not having a property registered in your name. Here the complete list:

Have at least 18 months of contribution to FOVISSSTE

Being a state worker in active service

Age greater than or equal to 25 years and less than 70 years (the sum of age plus the credit term must be less than 80 years)

Not be in the process of ruling for the granting of a temporary or final pension for total, partial or temporary disability or disability; or in the process of voluntary withdrawal according to the Law

Request a credit application at the participating banks or through the SOFOMES authorized to originate this mortgage loan

Fovissste offers different types of credits, each with its own conditions and requirements. It is important to review the available options and choose the one that best suits your needs and possibilities.

Documents for a Fovissste credit:

Credit request

official identification

Proof of address

proof of income

Unique electronic file (obtained from the Portal www.gob.mx/issste)

Authorization sheet of the beneficiary for consultation in Credit Societies

You must verify that the home is 100% built, that it has all the services and a registered appraisal. Once the file is integrated and the credit amount is defined, the Bank will register it in the FOVISSSTE System.

Remember that BEFORE buying the house you must be clear about the final price of the property, the payment terms of your credit, as well as the time it will take to deliver the house to you. This must be corroborated before signing the credit.