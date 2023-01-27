Juan Guaido is no longer interim president of Venezuela.

The same opposition deputies took it upon themselves to eliminate that figure on December 30 and they only remained with the elected parliament in 2015, which expired constitutionally in 2020.

Now, in his role as deputy, he assures that it was a mistake to eliminate the interim, which was also supported until the end by USA.

The opposition leader spoke with TIME about the importance of maintaining opposition unity in the neighboring country.

Guaidó proclaimed himself “president in charge” of Venezuela in January 2019, in a public square, with recognition from fifty countries.

International support for his proposal, however, weakened.

The United States has sought rapprochement with Maduro, in the midst of the oil crisis caused by the sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, and taking into account that Latin American countries, such as Brazil, Colombia and Argentina, have recently turned to the left in their governments. .

What did he say in the interview?

In an interview with this newspaper, Guaidó touched on various topics. He assured that he feels “frustrated” after the elimination of the interim because the democratic “fight” continues, but the objectives were not met, the main one being to remove Maduro from power.

In the conversation, the opponent also said that he was in talks with the United States, as well as with other countries. Just this afternoon he had a phone call with Brian Nichols, Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Guaidó added that the United States supports the primary process that the Venezuelan opposition will carry out and, although he did not rule out his name, he said that when there is a decided date, he will announce to the country whether or not to participate in said process.

How to continue uniting the opposition?

It is not a matter of Juan Guaidó. From January 9 to date, almost 180 protests have been registered in more than 60 cities in Venezuela. Venezuelan society counts on itself. Unity to date has not been enough, it is necessary but it has not been enough.

The interim government used 150 million dollars, how were they used?

With the assets we were able to focus on the complex humanitarian crisis, seek international support, set our sights on five million refugees, so that the food program could enter Venezuela. It is an amount that was invested in Héroes de la Salud, which served 70,000 families through a special bonus.

When we talk about 120 to 150 million, that is 0.0001 percent of what the Maduro regime has spent in recent years.

How is Juan Guaidó’s relationship with the United States?



You just finished a call with Assistant Secretary Nichols a few minutes ago. I want to say that I have a fluid relationship not only with the United States, yesterday I met with the French ambassador, with the United Kingdom ambassador. I maintain fluid communication with our allies.

What was discussed on that call?

Strengthen the United States-Venezuela relationship, promote democracy in our country, this means that the region supports the primaries, the accompaniment and strengthening of democracy.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS