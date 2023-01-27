Lifestyle | “Extreme minimalist” Sari Simoska lives by candlelight and consumes almost no electricity – Now she plans to move to the forest

The simplification of life started with cutting out things that take money and over the years started to spread to the material as well.

Small a dining table, two chairs, a laptop, a wireless mouse, a mattress, a sleeping bag, a box and a styrox box on the balcony. That’s practically all there is to it Sari Simoskan in the studio can be seen at a glance. The gray floor, off-white walls and sleek kitchen corner furniture emphasize the stripped down interior. The coat rack is not visible, so the coat can be placed on the back of another chair during the interview.