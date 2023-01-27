Friday, January 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lifestyle | “Extreme minimalist” Sari Simoska lives by candlelight and consumes almost no electricity – Now she plans to move to the forest

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2023
in World Europe
0

The simplification of life started with cutting out things that take money and over the years started to spread to the material as well.

Small a dining table, two chairs, a laptop, a wireless mouse, a mattress, a sleeping bag, a box and a styrox box on the balcony. That’s practically all there is to it Sari Simoskan in the studio can be seen at a glance. The gray floor, off-white walls and sleek kitchen corner furniture emphasize the stripped down interior. The coat rack is not visible, so the coat can be placed on the back of another chair during the interview.

#Lifestyle #Extreme #minimalist #Sari #Simoska #lives #candlelight #consumes #electricity #plans #move #forest

See also  Golf | A creepy video shows Tiger Woods' 12-year-old son has many of his father's manners on the golf course
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Another round of layoffs: Spotify - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result