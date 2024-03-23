He Guadalajara Zoo offers reptile exhibits, interaction with animals and even photographs with a mermaid, in these Holy Week and Easter holidays.

He Guadalajara Zoo informed that during these vacations they will have exhibition of poisonous reptiles with colorful colors that are used to survive, like the dart frog or the emerald boa.

Visitors will also be able to safely admire the Gabonic viper and the temple nayuaca, which has one of the most powerful venoms.

Furthermore, you will be able to admire the cap turtle native to Puerto Vallarta this species is in danger of extinction due to the destruction of its habitat, the Guadalajara Zoo works for its conservation.

On the other hand, there will also be interaction with animals such as kangaroos, manatees, doctor fish, deer, giraffes, sharks, Australian birds and Indian rhinos.

It is worth mentioning that tickets for the interaction with these animals are purchased at the skyzoo box office, station three, Australian villa and tropical villa.

Guadalajara Zoo

Another attraction of Guadalajara Zoo In this holiday season it is take pictures with a mermaid this activity has become a tradition at the Guadalajara Aquarium.

Also in the aquarium you can see species such as the Zebra shark, octopus, horseshoe crab, a wide variety of invertebrates like purple urchins or Eirene jellyfish.

Guadalajara Zoo

Finally, it is worth mentioning that During this holiday period the Guadalajara Zoo will have special hours Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March 25 to April 7. On Thursday the 28th, Friday the 29th, Saturday the 30th and Sunday the 31st of March they open from 8 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon.