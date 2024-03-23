DThree people died in a traffic accident in Emstek in the Cloppenburg district of Lower Saxony on Saturday evening. According to initial information from the police, eight other people were injured in the accident on Federal Highway 72. Officials said a car drove into oncoming traffic. However, there was initially no information from the emergency services in the evening about the exact course of the accident. It is still being investigated, said a spokesman.

Previously, weather conditions in other parts of Lower Saxony led to accidents. During a hailstorm with heavy rain, there were several accidents with at least nine injuries on Autobahn 31 in Emsland, Lower Saxony. A toddler and an adult were seriously injured in the collisions on Saturday afternoon, a police spokesman said. Seven other people were slightly injured. The hailstorm caused a solid layer of ice to form on the road.

According to the police, four accidents occurred between the Wesuwe and Haren junctions in the direction of Emden. First, three vehicles skidded and collided. According to police, no one was injured in this accident. In a subsequent accident, four vehicles crashed into each other. One person was seriously injured and three were slightly injured. In the third accident, a car crashed into the central barrier, but there were no injuries.

Finally another car drove into the end of the traffic jam. According to police, a small child was seriously injured and four adults were slightly injured. A rescue helicopter was deployed. The motorway was completely closed to the north to recover the vehicles and clean the road. A kilometer-long traffic jam formed.

Strong thunderstorms possible over Rhineland-Palatinate

According to the police, two further accidents, each involving two cars, occurred on the opposite lane. There was only sheet metal damage. The road was reopened to traffic after a short closure.

In addition to Lower Saxony, the April weather also reaches many other regions in Germany. The German Weather Service has warned of possible strong thunderstorms for the Alzey-Worms district in Rhineland-Palatinate for Saturday afternoon. There is a risk of lightning strikes, falling trees and falling objects, the meteorologists said. In isolated cases, streets and underpasses could quickly be flooded. Aquaplaning or hailstorms are also possible. Rainy weather and isolated gusts as well as sleet showers have also been announced for other federal states this weekend, including Brandenburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saxony. After the weekend, things will be friendlier again in large parts of Germany at the start of the week, as the German Weather Service predicts.