He Guadalajara Zoo will have activities for childrengirls and adolescents during the week of Easter holidays.

From April 1 to 5 Guadalajara Zoo will have its activity 'The Animal World Easter 2024' in which girls and boys from four to 15 years old will be able to participate in special tours, rallies, ecological activities, interaction with animals and more.

The hours of the activities will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., said the Guadalajara Zoo.

During the activities, children and adolescents will have a monitor and group coordinator, as well as certified paramedics and safety equipment. Participants will be divided into age groups, 4 to 5, 6 to 7, 8 to 9, 10 to 11 and 12 to 15.

He cost of these vacation activities is 1,700 or 1,300 if there are two siblings or more, it also includes a t-shirt, badge and recognition, tours and work material.

If you need more information, you can contact the Education Department of the Guadalajara Zooyour telephone number is 3336 7444 88 extension 118 or WhatsApp 33 34 17 04 04.