With a stroke of cunning – due to some leaks – RockstarGames released the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI in advance, leaving everyone stunned.

The video, by 1 minute and a half, first shows the protagonist, who seems to begin the game’s story inside a prison. The setting is confirmed to be that of Vice Cityeven if the map seems to get much bigger.

The video also shows many interesting scenes that introduce dynamics like i socialsome stereotypes and obviously everything related to the underworld.

Also confirmed are the two protagonists, a pair of bandits at the Bonnie and Clyde which will be part of this new chapter of GTA VI.

New points of view

The protagonist we see in this video is called Lucia: at the beginning of the trailer we see how she finds herself having to talk to some employee of a penitentiary, blaming it on bad luck when asked why she is there.

The rest of the trailer instead shows some scenes that can better contextualize the various activities that may be available in the game. Let’s talk about things related especially to the social side of nightlife Of Vice City: we can therefore see an alligator entering a shop, various parties and above all everything related to social activities of various kinds.

It also seems that there will – obviously – be some criminal factions; finally, among the various clips, we also notice details linked to what appear to be television broadcasters or streaming channels: focused on very specific activities, we can notice the High Rollerz Lifestylewho show their luxury among gold chains and cars, and Thrillbilly Mud Cluba strange club that seems to love having fun in the mud.

The official press release released by Rockstar Games explains that Grand Theft Auto VI will be set in Leonidas (inspired by Florida), the state home to the neon-filled streets of Vice City (inspired by Miami) and beyond. The development team explained that this GTA VI will be the largest and most immersive evolution of the brand.

Sam Houserfounder of Rockstar Games, explained: “Grand Theft Auto VI allows us to continue pushing what’s possible with highly immersive, story-focused open-world experiences. We are thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players.”

What could we do in GTA VI?

There is still little that is clear: certainly the social activities we have seen, which seem to follow in the footsteps of Instagram and TikTok between videos and live broadcasts, could be ideas for carrying out missions, perhaps reporting useful information to find and/or reach.

The broadcasters, on the other hand, could be groups to be discovered and supported in some cases, with dedicated activities that could give us interesting things to do.

What we hope is that the various missions follow in the more modern footsteps of random: we are actually talking about missions that could happen out of the blue, a bit like what happened with Red Dead Redemption 2, instead of having simple points of interest to reach to activate the mission.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) it will be released in 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series