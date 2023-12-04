On the occasion of Dragon Age Day, BioWare releases a new teaser trailer dedicated to Dragon Age: Dreadwolfconfirming with this move that the new chapter of the RPG saga (with strong Action overtones) that the arrival of the complete trailer will be expected for summer 2024 and that the game should see the light either in the autumn of the same year or in the first quarter of 2025.

Although all the trailers for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf have focused on Solas, the elf who in legend should be the White Wolfthis time we witness something completely different and suggestive: the elf does not appear anywhere and instead we are shown two new possible companions in arms that we could possibly enlist (or not) during our adventure.

Although it is confirmed that the game scenario will be the region of Tevinter, Solas’ actions that we saw in the DLC of the previous chapter – Dragon Age: Inquisition – have an effect on the entire game world; this means, according to BioWare, that players will be able to visit Rivain, Antiva and Andersfels to understand the secret behind the White Wolf’s actions. It will be interesting to find out how all these cities will be managed and how we might move in and out, perhaps Open World style.