A great afternoon of esports on ESL’s Twitch channel is on the way. To the Comicon 2022 of Naplesin fact, the final wait of theESL Italian Championship from Apex Legendsthe last act of the tournament dedicated to Electronic Arts’ battle royale.

From 10.00 to 10.30 at the area Open Fibermain sponsor of the ESL Italian Championship, it will be possible to register for the 2v2 qualification matches that will always be played in the Open Fiber area.

From 15.00 to 18.00 they will be held on the stage of the Esports Arena the quarter-finals, the semifinal and the grand final with the 6-team tournament led by the proplayers of the Samsung Morning Stars and Outplayed teams. For the Samsung Morning Stars there will be streamers and proplayers Nisa, Mox and Mask and for the Outplayed AndyJax, Shex and Willemkh.

The entire tournament will be commented by the two most famous casters in the Italian panorama for the Apex Legends ecosystem, Edoardo “Eddie” Cianciosi and Thomas “HAL_TV” Avallone.

All that remains is to stay the longest in the Ring and win the title of sample!