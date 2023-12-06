The very popular trailer Of GTA 6 it would seem to confirm a a leak on the new features of RAGE 9 popped up a couple of months ago, in October: a report in which sources close to the development of the game spoke about the graphical improvements introduced.
To be precise, the rumors claimed that GTA 6 will have graphics much superior to those of Red Dead Redemption 2, focusing on exposing the technical changes made to Rockstar Games’ proprietary engine.
In that case we were talking about improvements brought to the following aspects of the experience:
- Physics (physically simulated water in real time, better vehicle deformations).
- More realistic time management (morning, day, evening and night).
- Rendering quality (textures, lighting, volumetric clouds).
- Artificial intelligence (interactions with NPCs, police reaction).
Does the trailer confirm everything?
The GTA 6 trailer, made up of in-engine sequences, seems to confirm the information present in the leak, highlighting the many steps forward have been made compared to the already notable Red Dead Redemption 2.
The scenes seem to cover most of these features: the water physics presented in the beach and boat scenes, the quality of the lighting system in rendering the various moments of the day, the substantially enhanced rendering for characters, scenery and clouds volumetric, while it is clearly early to talk about behavioral routines.
