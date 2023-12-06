The very popular trailer Of GTA 6 it would seem to confirm a a leak on the new features of RAGE 9 popped up a couple of months ago, in October: a report in which sources close to the development of the game spoke about the graphical improvements introduced.

To be precise, the rumors claimed that GTA 6 will have graphics much superior to those of Red Dead Redemption 2, focusing on exposing the technical changes made to Rockstar Games’ proprietary engine.

In that case we were talking about improvements brought to the following aspects of the experience: