Hyundai Motorsport has finally completed its driver lineup for next season. In the early afternoon today it announced the names of the two crews completing the rotation on the third i20 N Rally1 which will race in 2024.

Andreas Mikkelsen and Dani Sordo will make their return to Hyundai. If for the Spaniard it will be nothing more than yet another annual renewal, for the Norwegian it will be a return to Alzenau after several years spent at the wheel of R5 and Rally2 cars, especially with Skoda.

“I am really happy to return to racing in the main rally category with Hyundai Motorsport,” said Mikkelsen after the announcement of his return to Alzenau. “Since 2019 I have fought like hell to return to racing in this category and I am really happy to do it with Hyundai.”

“We have a great opportunity in front of us, and we will take it with both hands by doing everything to the best of our ability. I want to thank Hyundai Motorsport for once again putting its faith in me. We will give our all to achieve the maximum goals we have set for the 2024 season”.

Andreas Mikkelsen’s last year with Hyundai Motorsport was 2019, the year in which the team then managed by Andrea Adamo managed to win the first Constructors’ championship title in its history. In that season Mikkelsen contributed three podiums (a second place in Argentina and two thirds from Sardinia and Turkey).

At the end of the season, Mikkelsen was not confirmed by Hyundai. His place was taken by the then new world champion Ott Tanak. This time the Estonian and the Norwegian will find themselves racing some 2024 rallies alongside each other, for the same team.

Since 2020 Mikkelsen has done nothing but race at the wheel of a Skoda, gaining various satisfactions such as, for example, the beautiful class victories at the 2021 and 2022 Rallye Monte-Carlo, but also the two WRC2 titles, the last of which came a few weeks ago as a driver for the TokSport Skoda team with a Fabia RS Rally2.

Over the last 4 seasons, Mikkelsen has also played an important role for Pirelli, testing the Italian manufacturer’s tires in various conditions which then debuted in 2021.

As for Dani Sordo, the 2024 season will be number 11 with the Alzenau team. He also made a fundamental contribution to the conquest of the two Constructors’ world titles obtained by Hyundai in 2019 and 2020, while over the last few seasons he has had the satisfaction of winning two world rallies, both at the Rally Italia Sardegna (2019-2020 editions). 2020).

“I’m really happy to stay with Hyundai Motorsport for another season, to try to help the team achieve its goals for next year,” said Dani Sordo.

“The races I will compete in will be perfect for my driving, and this will give me confidence to bring home many points behind the wheel of the i20 N Rally1. I have been part of the Alzenau team for over 10 years and we have enjoyed the 2019 title celebrations and 2020, so I will do everything to bring the team back to the top.”

Both Mikkelsen and Sordo enter the rotation to race on the third i20 N Rally1 which already features Esapekka Lappi. The Finn, after a 2023 start, was moved to part time driver to make room for the return of Ott Tanak. It remains to be seen how Hyundai will divide the rallies between the three available crews, as it goes after the 2024 titles with Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak.

“We are very happy to confirm the final drivers who are part of our 2024 line up,” said Cyril Abiteboul, team principal of Hyundai Motorsport.

“Dani has contributed to the development of the team over the last 10 years, both in special tests and in the factory, so we are very happy that he can continue with us next season. We are also very happy to have Andreas back with us. His experience done in the WRC and WRC2 will be very important for us.”

“Thanks to their skills, which are slightly different, and their great experience, Esapekka, Dani and Andreas will give us the opportunity to always field the best lineup at each rally, placing the most suitable driver alongside Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak.”