During the recent financial meeting in which the various sales figures announced were announced, Take Two wanted to clarify that the large leak suffered they will not have any negative impact on the development of GTA 6which will therefore continue as planned without repercussions or the need to modify some aspects, beyond an obvious increase in the security systems to avoid further leaks of information.

“As for the leak, it was an extremely unfortunate occurrence and we take this type of incident very seriously”, said the Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

One of the typical illustrations of GTA 5

However, he also assured that “There is no evidence that no material assets have been stolen, which is very positive, and certainly the leak will have no influence on the next development, although it is terribly disappointing for us. This will lead to greater security and attention regarding cybersecurity from now on. “

Recall that GTA 6 was the protagonist of a sensational leak that leaked almost an hour of play online in 90 different videos taken from an incomplete and preliminary version of the title in development. A suspect was then arrested and apparently a 17-year-old belonging to the Lapsus $ hacker group, who has however pleaded innocent, while the investigation continues.

The videos largely showed the presence of a new female protagonist and a setting close to the atmosphere of Miami, while from the financial results of Take Two we learn that GTA 5 and GTA Online are now over 170 million copies throughout the world.