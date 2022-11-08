Zelensky called respect for the UN Charter and compensation for losses as conditions for negotiations with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, after Western media reports that Kyiv is being pushed into a dialogue with Moscow, called the conditions for starting negotiations. The corresponding entry appeared in his Telegram-channel.

“Once again: restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again,” the Ukrainian leader said, calling these demands absolutely understandable.

On November 5, The Washington Post reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden is privately urging Volodymyr Zelensky to show openness to negotiations with Russia.

According to the newspaper La Repubblica, the United States and NATO countries allowed the start of negotiations on the situation in Ukraine in the event that Kherson was taken by the forces of Kyiv.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow is still open to negotiations with Ukraine, but now they are impossible due to Kyiv’s refusal.