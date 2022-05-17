GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of recent years. Rockstar Games has confirmed that it is working on the game, but there are no details on when it could be released. We don’t know anything, actually. Precisely for this reason, al Take-Two CEO, aka the parent company of Rockstar Games, was asked to share some new details about it. The man commented with just two words: “Stay tuned”.

It all happened during an interview conducted through the Excelsior podcast. The CEO of Take-Two therefore did not want to give new information about GTA 6, even if the hope of the fans is that his words imply that there will be an announcement soon.

A fake GTA 6 logo imagined by fans

In recent months there have been many rumors, speculations and opinions of international journalists about it. For example, Jason Schreier talked about the possible release date and said he expects a “fake announcement”.

Certainly, the news is highly anticipated. To also understand how great the interest in the game is, just note that the announcement reached over half a million likes on Twitter in a very short time, while GTA 5 had stopped at 800.