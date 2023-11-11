JBS, Marfrig and BRF, companies in the animal protein sector, also publish their financial results

Monday (November 13, 2023) will see the release of financial statements from Magazine Luiza, BRF, JBS, Marfrig, XP and Itaúsa, among other companies.

The platform InvestingPROwhich brings together estimates from several analysts, estimates revenue of R$91.626 billion for global food producer JBS, with earnings per share of R$0.43.

For another company in the meatpacking sector, Marfrig, earnings per share are estimated at R$0.41, while revenue tends to reach R$29.923 billion.

BRF, owner of the Sadia and Perdigão brands, is also expected to have billion-dollar revenue, exceeding R$12.67 billion, but a net loss per share of R$0.19, according to the platform.

InvestingPRO estimates net earnings per share of R$1.18 for metallurgy multinational Tupy, with revenue of R$3.037 billion.

XP Investimentos, whose balance sheet will be announced in the United States, is expected to achieve earnings per share of R$1.99 and revenue of R$3.842 billion.

Read the projections for earnings per share, revenue, Ebitda – earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – and profit:

Read who will release the balance sheet on Monday (13.Nov.2023):