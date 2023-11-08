Furthermore, the report states that the upcoming reveal will be followed by a trailer scheduled for December on the occasion of the celebrations of the twenty-fifth anniversary of Rockstar Games.

From the pages of Bloomberg here comes a potential bomb that could delight tens of millions of Grand Theft Auto fans. According to Jason Schreier’s sources, the official announcement of GTA 6 by Rockstar Games will happen within this week .

This time the rumor is really very credible

There is great anticipation for GTA 6, will it be able to repeat the success of its predecessor?

There have been plenty of rumors about the next Grand Theft Auto in recent years and it’s right and right to be wary, but this time they come from a journalist like Jason Schreier, one of the sources considered most reliable within the gaming industry. In short, we strongly advise you to stay tuned to the pages of Multiplayer.it in the next few hours and days: the reveal of GTA 6 seems truly imminent. To while away the wait, here’s our special on what we can expect from the new Grand Theft Auto.

What is certain is that players’ expectations for the next exponent of the Rockstar Games series are, as per tradition, very high and that it could represent another undisputed blockbuster capable of monopolizing the gaming panorama for years. After all, GTA 5 has sold over 185 million copies worldwide since its launch in 2013 and we still often find it in the highest positions in the sales charts.

Previously, Bloomberg had revealed that GTA 6 will be set in Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, and will have two protagonists, a man and a woman. This information was basically confirmed by the gigantic leak that occurred last year, when a group of hackers released hours of footage of a still immature version of GTA 6 online.